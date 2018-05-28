Browsh is a fully-modern text-based browser. It renders anything that a modern browser can; HTML5, CSS3, JS, video and even WebGL. Its main purpose is to be run on a remote server and accessed via SSH/Mosh or the in-browser HTML service in order to significantly reduce bandwidth and thus both increase browsing speeds and decrease bandwidth costs.
browsh in the tty
browsh in the browser

Download (v1.6.4)

Browsh is available as a single static binary on all major platforms. The only dependency is a recent 57+ version of Firefox.
A Docker image is also available:
docker pull browsh/browsh

Live SSH Demo

Just point your SSH client to brow.sh, eg; ssh brow.sh. No auth needed. The service is for demonstration only, sessions last 5 minutes and are logged.
Note that SSH is actually a very inefficient protocol, for best results install Browsh on your own server along with Mosh.

In-browser Services

  • html.brow.sh Uses very basic graphics and HTML anchor tags. Although this service may appear similar to the terminal client it does not yet have feature parity.
  • text.brow.sh Uses nothing but pure text, better for usage with curl, for instance.

Donate

Browsh is currently maintained and funded by one person. If you'd like to see Browsh continue to help those with slow and/or expensive Internet, please consider donating.