Browsh is a fully-modern text-based browser. It renders anything that a modern browser can; HTML5, CSS3, JS, video and even WebGL. Its main purpose is to be run on a remote server and accessed via SSH/Mosh or the in-browser HTML service in order to significantly reduce bandwidth and thus both increase browsing speeds and decrease bandwidth costs.
Download (v1.6.4)Browsh is available as a single static binary on all major platforms. The only dependency is a recent 57+ version of Firefox.
Latest version | Releases archive
A Docker image is also available:
docker pull browsh/browsh
Live SSH DemoJust point your SSH client to brow.sh, eg;
ssh brow.sh. No auth needed. The service
is for demonstration only, sessions last 5 minutes and are logged.
Note that SSH is actually a very inefficient protocol, for best results install Browsh on your own server along with Mosh.
In-browser Services
- html.brow.sh Uses very basic graphics and HTML anchor tags. Although this service may appear similar to the terminal client it does not yet have feature parity.
-
text.brow.sh Uses nothing but pure text,
better for usage with
curl, for instance.